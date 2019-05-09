Majestic Las Vegas hotel to open on Convention Center Drive, near the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Laorenzo Doumani bought the Clarion Hotel back in 2014. He tore it down nine months later because it was time for something new.
"The site is great," he said. "It's a lot better than it originally was because the Convention Center expansion is directly across the street and this corridor on Convention Center Drive -- I think is going to be tremendous."
Doumani's next big project, the Majestic Hotel, will be located on Convention Center and Debbie Reynolds drives.
"I think what's not here; what's lacking is a high-end boutique, non-gaming, non-smoking, ultra classy sophisticated kind of place and that's what we're going to do," Doumani said.
The Majestic Hotel is a 720 suite non-gaming hotel with a wellness medical spa and ten floors of convention space.
Plans are in the works for a new hotel near the Las #Vegas Strip and Las Vegas Convention Center. Today, #ClarkCounty Commissioners approved development for the "Majestic Las Vegas," a 720 suite non-gaming hotel with a wellness spa, medical offices, restaurants and more. pic.twitter.com/yuXwGfWA0G— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 8, 2019
"I think what we're going to do is going to stand the test of time," according to Doumani. "It's a 620-foot tall building that I think is going to be iconic not just in Vegas but on the entire west coast."
The Majestic Hotel will break ground within the next year. It is expected to open for CES in 2023.
Doumani hopes his hotel will help Las Vegas put its thumbprint on the medical spa market.
"I'm thinking well if we can do hockey and we do NFL football, why can't we be a leader in the medical field?"
