Major traffic delays on US 95 southbound following morning crash

Health officials have identified a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Durango High School. The school is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District to determine which students and staff could have been significantly exposed to TB.

Health Services with the Clark County School District sent the following message to parents Wednesday.

"Parents and Guardians. It has come to our attention that a person at Durango High School has recently been identified as having active tuberculosis (TB). People with the highest risk for TB infection are those who have had close, personal contact with the individual over a period of time. We are currently working with the Southern Nevada Health District as they investigate the situation to determine which students and staff may have been significantly exposed to the active TB case. Parents and guardians will be notified if it is determined that your child needs to be tested for exposure to the TB germ. The safety of our students is a priority at Durango High School and we will work diligently to support the Southern Nevada Health District in their investigation."