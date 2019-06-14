Man arrested for allegedly killing roommate at home near Alexander and Durango

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a man in connection with the murder of his roommate. According to officers, 33-year-old Daniel Lopez was at the home located in the 3700 block of Bronco Billy Court near W. Alexander and N. Durango roads, when the shooting occurred on Jan. 18, 2019.

Metro said, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that several roommates lived in the home together, and it was one of them who found the victim. She was later identified as 31-year-old Ana Guayasamin of Las Vegas.

Lopez was one of the roommates who lived in the home, and he was the last one to see Guayasamin alive. At the time of the incident, the Clark County Coroner’s Office was unable to establish the cause and manner of death. The incident was later determined to be a homicide and an arrest warrant

was obtained for Daniel Lopez.

On June 13, 2019, Lopez was located by members of the Criminal Apprehension Team at an apartment in the 3900 block of Lazy Pine Street. He was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of murder.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.