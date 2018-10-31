Man arrested for burglary, attempted sexual assault near Vegas Valley and Nellis

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A man was arrested Monday near E. Vegas Valley Drive and S. Nellis Boulevard for burglary and attempted sexual assault.

Everything unfolded on Oct. 29, around 2:50 a.m. when police were dispatched to the 3000 block of S. Nellis Boulevard to investigate reports of an attempt sexual assault.

According to Metro Police, Michael Harris entered an apartment through a bedroom window where two underage girls were sleeping. When the girls saw the man they started to scream, and when their father came into the room, Harris was attempting to remove one of their shirts.

The father grabbed his children, and Harris fled through the window. As officers were arriving into the area, Harris entered another apartment and was fought off by the resident.

Officers found him in the area and took him into custody shortly after. Detectives are requesting any additional information on Harris and believe he may have been involved in other crimes in the area.

Anyone with any information about Harris or has knowledge of similar crimes committed by him are urged to contact the LVMPD Sex Crimes Section by phone at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.