Man arrested for killing elderly man

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing an elderly man.

According to officers, 34-year-old Sheldon Thomas faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

On Sunday, Oct. 28 at approximately 3:31 a.m., patrol officers responded to call of a person attempting to break into a home near the 8100 block of West Charleston Boulevard. When officers arrived in the area, they found some broken wooden fence slats that were on the ground.

Police said they also saw Thomas walking away from the scene, so police stopped him and detained him.

Officers noticed broken slats on the ground of the residence next door, so they went to check it out, and that's when they found a senior man in the enclosed patio area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel declared the man dead. The investigation initiated by the Metro's homicide detectives found discovered that Thomas had forced his way into the victim’s yard. The victim was armed with a handgun when he confronted Thomas in the patio area.

However, the two struggled over the gun, and that's when the victim was shot.

As a result of the investigation, Thomas was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released later by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.