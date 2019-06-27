Man arrested in connection with sexual abuse of juvenile

Metro Police have arrested a male suspect in a possible sexual assault from April.

Detectives with Metro’s Sexual Assault Section identified and arrested 44-year-old Aaron Ferguson as the suspect in the case.

On April 30, a report was made of a possible sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. Investigators discovered Ferguson was an acquaintance of the victim’s family during the time of the incidents. On June 18 and a result of the investigation, Ferguson was arrested in connection with the case.

Metro Police are seeking potential additional victims.

Ferguson was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he is facing charges of: Sexual assault victim under 16 (3 counts); Lewdness committed by person over 18 with child 14 or 15 years of age; Incest; Lure or attempt to lure child or mentally ill person with use of use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct (2 counts); Possess visual pornography of person under the age of 16; Use or permit minor, age 14 or older, to produce pornography, and Child abuse or neglect.

Investigators discovered additional information that led to Ferguson being rebooked for one count of attempted lewdness by a person over 18 with a child under 16, and one count of child abuse or neglect.