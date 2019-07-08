Man charged after body found in burning car in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Joshua Martinez, 29, was arrested on a murder charge after a man’s body was found early Saturday morning in a burning vehicle in the east valley, Las Vegas police said Monday.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The vehicle was near the Las Vegas Wash at East Desert Inn Road.

Clark County firefighters responded to a report of a burning vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Greenwood Springs Drive. When the fire was out, a body was found on the passenger floorboard, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Detectives learned a possible address for the victim in the 4900 block of East Hildago Way, about two miles west of the scene near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn. During the course of investigating there, they contacted Martinez.

Further investigation determined that the victim was probably killed there before the vehicle was burned near the wash.

Martinez is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.