Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Las Vegas crash that killed motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested and charged a man in a July 6 hit-and-run accident that left a motorcyclist dead, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Mitchell Magee, 27, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Navy veteran Thomas Robert Wallenta, 59, was killed in the crash.

This surveillance image shows a person identified as Mitchell Magee near the scene of an accident on July 6. Police said Magee is a man. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said a white Nissan Altima ran a red light and crashed into Wallenta’s motorcycle, and then crashed into several stopped cars. The driver of the Nissan then jumped out of the car and ran from the scene.