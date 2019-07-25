Man dies after fistfight near Nellis, Las Vegas Boulevard North

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The man, 26-year-old Thomas Nguyen of Las Vegas, was involved in a fistfight with an unidentified suspect earlier in the day, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police and medical responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive man, and found Nguyen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.