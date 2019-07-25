Man faces lewdness charge, other victims possible

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old man is facing lewdness charges after being arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two different people. Police believe there may be other victims.

Jackson Dunn was arrested on July 19 and is facing two counts of open and gross lewdness.

The first incident occurred on July 10 in a west valley neighborhood when a man was allegedly approached by Dunn who was driving a gray sedan with his pants pulled down in order to expose himself. The victim told police he ignored the suspect.

The second incident occurred near W. Charleston and Rampart boulevards. A woman told police, the suspect allegedly drove up behind her car and exposed himself to her as she walked by. She said the suspect followed her until she walked into a business.

Police believe there could be other incidents of exposure that haven’t been reported. Dunn is described as a white man, 6-foot-2-inches, weighing around 230 pounds with dark hair that hangs over his ears. He was driving a silver 2008 Audi A8.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Metro at (702) 828-2640 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.