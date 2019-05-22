Man killed in blaze accidentally started while he was using a propane torch Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Man dies in house fire after using propane torch to exterminate bugs prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Fire investigators say a local man was killed in a house fire after he started the blaze, trying to kill bugs with a propane torch. The Clark County coroner told the 8 News NOW the man who died is 63-year-old Jeffrey Long.

The fire happened Monday night in Henderson not too far from Wagonwheel Drive and Appaloosa Road. According to Henderson Fire, Long was trying to exterminate bugs with a propane torch in a crawl space of the basement of his home when the blaze started. Firefighters say Long accidentally ignited combustible materials.

Neighbors are at a loss for words, now knowing what started the fire.

"It was pretty dramatic to see it," said Jeff Halverson, neighbor. "I don't know why he was doing it that way. I can't imagine what he thought he was doing with a blowtorch to kill bugs. I would think you would use insecticides."

Long was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"That's always very sad news," said Capt. TJ Smith, Henderson Fire Department.

According to Capt. Smith says this is the department's first deadly fire of the year. The fire department is now using Monday's accident as a way to raise awareness about the dangers of open flames.

"What might seem like a small flame or a manageable flame can quickly spread because a majority of the materials in your home are flammable or combustible, so fires can spread very rapidly, unexpectedly," Capt. Smith said.

Long's wife and dog were able to make it out of the home safely.

"You have my condolences; anything we can do, we'd be glad to as a neighbor," said Halverson in a message he wanted to get to Long's wife.

The Henderson Fire Department says the fire at this home caused about $60,000 in damages.