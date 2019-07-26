Man killed in gunfight as police investigate shooting at same apartment complex

A gunfight at a Las Vegas apartment complex left one man dead, and occurred as police were on the other side of the same complex investigating an earlier shooting on Thursday night.

Calls to police indicated multiple reports of two men shooting at each other just before 10:30 p.m. Officers heard the shots, and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shootings happened at a complex in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the possibility that the two shootings were related, but have not identified any suspects at this time.

Police said the victim might have been chased through the apartment complex as he was shot.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the shooting that took place earlier in the evening is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.