VIDEO: Man leads CHP, Nye County deputies on chase after allegedly trying to run over trooper

NYE COUNTY, Nev. - A man from Boston, Mass. was arrested Monday after leading numerous law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase.

The Nye County Sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to assist California Highway Patrol troopers with a vehicle pursuit of a man who attempted to run over a CHP trooper.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Ali Rakhshan. Deputies said Rakhshan tried to run over the CHP trooper as the trooper tried to get him to sign the traffic citation he received for speeding.

NCSO deputies took over the pursuit on Highway 372 and the state line. Spike strips were set up in the area of Highway 372 and Banevich.

After Rakhshan's vehicle went over the spike strips it came to a stop. Deputies ordered Rakhshan to get out of his vehicle, but he ignored their commands.

Deputies broke out the front driver's side window and removed Rakhshan from the vehicle, but he continued to resist arrest and ignored their verbal commands. Rakhshan was tased and medical personnel was called in to assist.

Rakhshan was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center and charged with resisting, obstruction, driver disobeys a peace officer, along with driving under the influence.

Watch video of everything that took place below: