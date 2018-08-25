Man shot by officers near Spring Mountain and Rainbow stabbed 2 women, police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police investigated an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and S. Rainbow Boulevard Friday.

Rainbow between Spring Mountain and Twain was closed for several hours to traffic.

According to detectives, it all started around 12 p.m. on an RTC bus. Metro said a man entered the bus and started stabbing a female passenger on the bus in the neck. The woman was able to run off the bus and run to a local business to ask for help.

The suspect also got off the bus, following her, but he then grabbed a second woman, put her in a chokehold and began stabbing her.

As officers arrived at the scene, the second victim was able to get away from the suspect.

The suspect took off running, still armed with the knife. Metro officers commanded the suspect to put the knife down, but he refused.

Police used a taser on the suspect several times, but the suspect continued running from officers.

As the suspect was running southbound on Rainbow a passerby saw what was happening and started recording the incident on his cell phone. The cellphone video shows Metro Police chasing the suspect who was jogging slowly.

At one point, the man tries to open the passenger door of a Jeep that was driving in the area, but the door was locked.

Police then used a low-lethal shotgun on the suspect numerous times, but it was ineffective, and the suspect continued running from officers.

Eventually, the man was shot by officers in front of a bus shelter. Metro said the suspect was still armed with a knife when he was shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The two stabbing victims were also taken to the hospital and are expected to be released Friday night.

Metro Police said the stabbings appeared to be random.

This was Metro Police's 17th officer-involved shooting this year.