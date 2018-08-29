UPDATE: 20-year-old man shot and killed near Washington, Tenaya

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the1000 block of Redlands Drive near Washington Avenue and Tenaya Way.

#BREAKING: @LVMPD investigating a shooting on Redlands Circle Ct (near Washington & Tenaya). Neighbors heard gunshots around 2:00 am. When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the street. Police did not immediately release his condition. #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) August 29, 2018

Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 2 p.m. and when officers arrived they found a man laying in the street suffering from at least six gunshot wounds.

Police investigating neighborhood near Washington/Tenaya where man was shot multiple times #8NN pic.twitter.com/QqAETylpGV — Nia Wong (@NiaWong) August 29, 2018

Officers at the scene now say the 20-year-old man has been pronounced dead at University Medical Center. They are currently looking for tow men who ran away from the home after the shots were fired.