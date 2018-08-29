Local News

UPDATE: 20-year-old man shot and killed near Washington, Tenaya

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 06:11 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 07:24 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the1000 block of Redlands Drive near Washington Avenue and Tenaya Way. 

Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 2 p.m. and when officers arrived they found a man laying in the street suffering from at least six gunshot wounds. 

Officers at the scene now say the 20-year-old man has been pronounced dead at University Medical Center. They are currently looking for tow men who ran away from the home after the shots were fired. 

