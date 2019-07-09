Man shot to death Monday night identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was shot to death Monday night after an argument at a Las Vegas apartment complex was identified as Rayvon Garon Williams.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Williams, 28, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police patrolling in the 3600 block of Paradise Road heard gunfire and responded to the Emerald Suites, near Paradise Road and East Twain Avenue. The officers found Williams, and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.