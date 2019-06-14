Man’s body discovered at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group searching for man reported missing a few days ago found a man’s body in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The body was discovered in the early afternoon.

Police are waiting for a coroner to determine if the person found is 52-year-old Jeffrey Kalista who was reported missing on Monday, June 10. His car was located at a trailhead but there was no sign of him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.