Marshawn Lynch paid $5,000 in quarters for Luxor interview

LAS VEGAS - It's no secret that Marshawn Lynch marches to the beat of his own drummer. The former Raiders running back, known for his bruising "Beast Mode" style, is known to give reporters and coaches fits. But a story just surfacing about a Lynch payday in Las Vegas is weird even for the enigmatic character.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr reports Lynch was in Las Vegas in November 2018 supporting his cousin in the draft for the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. Lynch agreed to a two-minute interview with the AAF at the Luxor casino in exchange for $5,000. But that's when things got weird.

"When a check was presented to Lynch, he asked that his money be delivered instead in quarters—which AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol took seriously," Orr wrote. "In the end, 20,000 quarters were delivered to Lynch’s room and the interview apparently took place... but no one ever saw it. It didn’t air."

The upstart AAF began play in February, but folded in April.

Lynch played college ball at the University of California and played in the NFL with Buffalo and Seattle, where he won a Super Bowl (it might have been two if Lynch had been tapped to run the ball in a goal line situation against the Patriots). He retired in April, following 11 seasons in the NFL.

Lynch is reluctant to give interviews. When he does speak to reporters the exchanges are often offbeat and idiosyncratic. On other occasions, Lynch has refused to speak to the media. Before Super Bowl XLVIII, Lynch appeared at a mandatory press conference, but only repeated "I'm just here so I don't get fined."

There's no word yet what Lynch did with 20,000 quarters in Las Vegas. We hope he realized slot machines haven't accepted change in most casinos for about 15 years.