Massive fire destroys Las Vegas office building, 100 firefighters involved

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of firefighters from Clark County and the city of Las Vegas are still attempting to put out a fire that consumed an office complex east of the Las Vegas Strip this morning.

Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said when the first fire crews arrived at the scene, there was so much smoke they couldn’t tell what building was on fire.

“That immediately tells us right there we had a fire that’s been burning for a very long time, at a slow pace and continuing to grow in some sort of confined area that’s outside of alarms or outside of sprinkler systems,” he said.

Fire crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. to The Park at 3900, a two-story office building on Paradise Road, between Flamingo Road and Twain Avenue. Smoke continues to be seen in the sky.

Initially, 70 firefighters responded to the blaze, but more than 100 firefighters have now been involved in fighting the fire.

“As they began entering into the building in teams of anywhere from six to 13 trying to figure out what was on fire, they were in the hallways and there was light smoke. They could not find the fire. They were looking and finally the fire blew out the side of the roof and the roof started to fail,” Cassell said.

After the collapse, fire crews were ordered out of the building and went into defensive mode for safety reasons.

Cassell said this is considered a “dangerous” fire because it started in a common attic space, where there are no alarms, could have burned for hours before an alarm went off in the office area.

“We have a lot of buildings like this in southern Nevada that have common attics. We’ve made changes to the building code so no longer can you have attics that continue throughout, cause we have situations like this.”

The businesses inside the complex include Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Nevada Broadcasters Association, TAM of Nevada, Helium Consulting, Inc and others.

No injuries are reported in the fire and the cause is under investigation. Fire crews will likely be on the scene through tomorrow, Cassel said.

Firefighters held a news conference at 10 a.m. and gave this update.