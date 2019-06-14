Massive house fire lights up Henderson sky

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A fire at a large Henderson home Thursday night left the structure destroyed. It happened in an area where there are no fire hydrants, making it tough to get water to the scene.

The fire happened just after 9 p.m. at a home on Welpman Way, near the Vounteer Boulevard and Gillespie Street. Henderson Fire Department is estimating the damage to the 6,000 square foot home at $1.2 million. The cause of the fire was electrical.

(Credit: Henderson Fire Dept.)

Three adults are displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

