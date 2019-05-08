Meeting to address racism, bullying in Clark County schools
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Racism and bullying continue to show up in high-profile cases across Las Vegas. Parents in the east valley will soon find out what CCSD is doing to help.
A community meeting will take place at 5:30 Wednesday night. It's being held at Chaparral High School.
The head of the Las Vegas NAACP will adress issues of racism, while a UNLV professor discusses implicit bias in school leaders. CCSD's assistant superintendent will talk about fighting back against bullying.
