Memorial Day services around the valley Cornerstone Park Memorial Day service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- On Memorial Day, we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Several services are being held around the valley to remember our fallen soldiers.

The Green Valley Rotary Club hosts a flag ceremony at 8:00 am at Cornerstone Park in Henderson.

Cadance Central Park is hosting a service at 9:00 am along with food, music, and a fun run.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Congressman Steven Horsford will speak at a ceremony at 9:30 am at Woodlawn Cemetery.

A memorial ceremony is also being held at The Chapel at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City at 1:00 pm.