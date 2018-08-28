Metro details police shooting of 18-year-old Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - An 18-year-old walked around a neighborhood and waved a gun at police and others before he was shot and killed by a Metro SWAT officer on Saturday, Aug. 25.

"The officers exercised great patience and continued to negotiate with him," said Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank, Metro.

The incident played out for around 2 1/2 hours before the shooting happened in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue near H Street and West Lake Mead Boulevard in West Las Vegas.

According to Hank, Roosevelt Brown, who was on electronic monitoring, had gone to an apartment he was supposed to stay away from and fired two shots. Police were called to the neighborhood.

Brown was hiding and wandering around the neighborhood when police arrived and he ignored police commands.

"Brown taunted and made verbal threats to the officers," Assistant Sheriff Hank said.

Hank added, the incident was put on Facebook Live which further inflamed the situation.

"We ask the community to think about what is more important, displaying intense situations on social media or being socially responsible?"

When Brown raised his gun and pointed it at officers and residents, he was shot by a SWAT officer Jonathan Collingwood.

"Officers have increasingly been met by armed subjects who are unafraid to use violence. While our officers attempt to de-escalate these calls peacefully, sometimes the end result is dictated by the suspect," Assistant Sheriff Hank said.

Brown had priors for burglary, destroying property and domestic battery.

(This is the entire news conference)