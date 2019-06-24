Metro finds more than 40 dogs during investigation; animals were surrendered to Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 42 puppies and one dog was surrendered to the Animal Foundation Friday. According to Animal Control, the animals were found in a home while Metro Police was investigating a separate case.

Many of the dogs tested positive for Canine Parvovirus. Treatment for the deadly virus costs an average of $1,000 per dog. Four of the dogs were so ill, they had to be euthanized. All of the sick dogs have to be kept in isolation for two weeks.

Rescue groups across the Las Vegas valley have stepped up taking the sick puppies into their care. Some of the rescue groups that need help with expenses, are the Vegas Pet Rescue Project, the Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League, and A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue.

Before the dogs were transferred to various rescue shelters, they were taken care of by workers at the Animal Foundation.

The shelter released the following statement:

On Friday, June 21, The Animal Foundation received 36 puppies and one adult dog who were surrendered to Clark County Animal Control officers as part of a broader Metro investigation. Another six puppies were taken to an off-site veterinary partner given their poor condition and suspected parvovirus infection. To our knowledge, a total of four puppies have been humanely euthanized to alleviate their pain and suffering.



The rest of the little dogs remain in our care under a 14-day quarantine due to their exposure to the highly contagious parvovirus.



As with every large intake, our team had to react quickly to evaluate the situation and make the best decisions for the welfare of the animals. In this case, we ultimately decided that all of the puppies should remain under close observation here on campus — and that none should be sent to transfer partners until their condition improves.



We are in the process of providing every pup with the best care possible, and we continue to evaluate their condition on an ongoing basis. We’ll be able to provide more information, including updates on future placement options, as their health improves.





— The Animal Foundation

This is an open investigation by Animal Control. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.