Coroner identifies 18-year-old shot by police in weekend neighborhood standoff

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Authorities have identified an 18-year-old killed by a police SWAT officer after officials say the teen waved a gun and pointed it at himself and others in near downtown Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner says Roosevelt Brown was pronounced dead about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 after the shooting near an apartment complex in the West Las Vegas neighborhood.

Metro Police have also identified the SWAT officer who shot and killed Brown the police standoff.

The officer is 35-year-old Jonathan Collingwood who has been employed with Metro since Jan. 2006. He is assigned to the Homeland Security's SWAT Bureau.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5 a.m., after police negotiated with the armed suspect for hours, police said.

The incident had begun as a domestic disturbance between Brown and his family and spilled onto the neighborhood street.

Collingwood fired a single shot and killed the suspect who has yet to be identified.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man with gun shot by SWAT sniper after police spend hours negotiating with him

Officer Collingwood has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

This is the 18th officer-involved shooting this year.