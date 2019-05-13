METRO: Mother intentionally drowned 2-year-old daughter in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released further details surrounding the May 11 drowning of a 2-year-old girl in the 2800 block of North Walnut Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
LVMPD Homicide detectives say arriving officers found the unresponsive child floating in a bathtub. The officers took the child out of the bathtub and started to perform CPR. Medical personnel transported the child to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives determined the victim had been placed into the bathtub by her mother Linette Boedicker (44), also known as Linette Warrichaiet.
Warrichaiet held the child under the water until she stopped breathing and then called 911. A dispatcher advised Warrichaiet to take the child out of the water and perform CPR, but she refused. Warrichaiet was placed into custody and transported to CCDC where she faces a charge of open murder.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com
CCSD educators vote to authorize a strike
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- In an overwhelming demonstration of support, CCEA members voted to authorize a strike for the 2019-2020 school year if the Clark County School District carries out threats of budget cuts due to lack of funding from the State during the current Legislative Session.
During a five day period, over 5,000 teachers participated and voted by a 78% margin to authorize a strike.
"We are hopeful that the Governor and Democrats and Republicans will work to ensure our students and educators receive the adequate funding we need in our schools now. Educators are at the tipping point and will not start another school year with larger class sizes, fewer resources, and another salary freeze. If funds reach our schools and educators, there will be no strike. If not, then we will be forced to strike until those funds are secured," said Vikki Courtney, President of CCEA.
Lone Mountain Hiker rescued after becoming ill, dehydrated
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Crews from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Heavy Rescue Team 44 responded to a hiker about 1-2 miles up a trail on Lone Mountain after he became dehydrated, dizzy, weak, and ill.
TECH RESCUE TOC: 10:52AM. LONE MOUNTAIN hiker about 1-2 miles up trail on Lone Mtn became dehydrated, dizzy, weak, ill. Crews from @LasVegasFD incl Heavy Rescue Team 44 responded, treated victim, & transport to Hosp-stable. Operations about 2 hrs. E44,45, R44,107, HR44, AR1, B4 pic.twitter.com/2OANwuF8Nt — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 12, 2019
The operation began at 10:52 a.m. and lasted roughly 2-hours. The hiker was treated and transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills man waiting at Henderson bus stop
HENDERSON (KLAS) -- Henderson police say a man was fatally struck by a vehicle as he waited at a bus stop near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road around 3 p.m. this afternoon.
Their preliminary investigation shows a silver car left the roadway and struck the man, age unknown, as he waited near the bus stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the driver was transported to St. Rose Dominican, Siena Campus in unknown condition.
Officers believe both speed and impairment were factors in the fatal crash.
