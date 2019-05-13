METRO: Mother intentionally drowned 2-year-old daughter in northeast Las Vegas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. METRO: Mother intentionally drowned 2-year-old daughter in northeast Las Vegas prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released further details surrounding the May 11 drowning of a 2-year-old girl in the 2800 block of North Walnut Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

LVMPD Homicide detectives say arriving officers found the unresponsive child floating in a bathtub. The officers took the child out of the bathtub and started to perform CPR. Medical personnel transported the child to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined the victim had been placed into the bathtub by her mother Linette Boedicker (44), also known as Linette Warrichaiet.

Warrichaiet held the child under the water until she stopped breathing and then called 911. A dispatcher advised Warrichaiet to take the child out of the water and perform CPR, but she refused. Warrichaiet was placed into custody and transported to CCDC where she faces a charge of open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com