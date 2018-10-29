Metro officers identified in deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 27

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police have identified the two officers involved in the shooting that left a man dead Saturday night in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

The officers have been identified as Sergeant Buford Kenton, 36, who has been with Metro since Sept. 2005 and Officer Cameran Gunn, 29, who has been with Metro since June 2017.

The shooting happened Oct. 27 around 12:20 a.m. after the officers responded to a call of a man acting suspiciously and carrying what appeared to be a slim jim or long stick near Warm Springs Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Police located the man in the 5400 block of Tinker Toy Avenue and convinced him to drop what they believed to be a weapon, but he ignored other commands and advanced toward the officers. Both officers fired at the man, killing him.

His identity has not been released yet.