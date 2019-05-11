METRO: Parent accidentally shoots child while cleaning gun in SW Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police say preliminary details reveal that a parent was cleaning their firearm and accidentally discharged a round from the firearm while doing so, striking their child who was nearby inside the home.
According to officers, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of Denny Creek Way, near Windmill Lane and Durango Drive. The child was transported to a local hospital after he was shot and treated for what preliminarily appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LVMPD officers would like to remind gun owners to ensure that safety is paramount when dealing with firearms, especially with children present.
This investigation is ongoing and detectives will be responding for further.
More Local News Stories
-
'Vegas Uncork'd' and 'Vegas Unstripped' kicks off this weekend
The Las Vegas valley is ready to get uncorked and unstripped this weekend. The two popular events kick off this weekend.
Iconic chefs came together Friday night for the annual "grand tasting" at 'Vegas Uncork'd.'
More than 50 chefs, including famous ones such as Gordon Ramsey, Leona Garcia, Roy Choi, Susan Feniger, and Will Guidara, will be on hand at Caesars, as well as 100 of the best wines and spirits from around the world.Read the Full Article
-
I-Team: Man loses life savings in escrow scam
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Imagine wiring money to what you think is a title company to buy a home or property and suddenly it's gone. It's a new scam which the FBI is now warning consumers about.
"They asked me to wire the money," Yves Ghiai said. "I wired the money."
It was more than $168,000 to seal the deal.Read the Full Article
-
Neighbors rush to help homeowner after house goes up in flames
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Neighbors describe the terrifying moments as they tried to get a man out of his burning home in the south valley Thursday night.
"I was like your house is on fire, your house is on fire," neighbor Ana Pina said. "You need to get out of the house."
New video shows the moment massive flames ravaged the home. The video was captured by Pina, who said her husband pulled the homeowner from the blaze.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW