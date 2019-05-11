METRO: Parent accidentally shoots child while cleaning gun in SW Las Vegas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police say preliminary details reveal that a parent was cleaning their firearm and accidentally discharged a round from the firearm while doing so, striking their child who was nearby inside the home.

According to officers, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of Denny Creek Way, near Windmill Lane and Durango Drive. The child was transported to a local hospital after he was shot and treated for what preliminarily appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD officers would like to remind gun owners to ensure that safety is paramount when dealing with firearms, especially with children present.

This investigation is ongoing and detectives will be responding for further.