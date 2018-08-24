Metro Police helps elderly couple after alleged thieves ransack home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police arrested two people for allegedly breaking into an elderly couple's home in the northwest Wednesday night. It happened in a neighborhood near N. Tenaya Way and W. Cheyenne Avenue.

According to Metro Police, the couple walked into their home located in the 7300 block of Fall River Circle and saw that the place had been ransacked.

Because the couple are snowbirds, which means they have two homes, one usually in a different climate, the suspects were able to completely clear out the Las Vegas house.

"I'm sure for what they first ran home to see your house cleaned out you probably think 'am I at the right house,'" said Jay Rivera, spokesperson with Metro Police.

"They threw all the photographs in the trash from when the children were little," said Amy Krieger, the victim. "The ultimate was when they took his Marine clothes."

The alleged robbers have been identified as Daniel Wesp and Heather Barden.

Metro Police said they caught up with them and found the home where they had stashed the couple's belongings.

"They also took my washer and dryer, so now I have no washer and dryer," Krieger said.

The items were at a home located at 1413 Winwood St, which was about 11 minutes and 4.1 miles away from the elderly couple's address.

Metro Police said the thieves took everything from family heirlooms, prescription drugs, and clothes to razors and shampoo.

"They started to hang some of the clothes; they started to place the shampoo in their bathrooms, so it looks like their intent was actually to utilize it," said Rivera.

But out of this crime, there is one bright spot. It's the kindness of some local Metro Police officers. Metro detectives in the northwest have all pooled together to help move everything the thieves stole back into the elderly couple's home.

"I'm so grateful to them," Krieger said. "Great group of men and women."

After inventorying the items, the detectives loaded up their own vehicles to help move everything from precious china to furniture back in.

No word on the charges the alleged thieves will face.

There is a GoFundMe account to help the family recover their losses.