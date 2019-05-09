Metro Police officer arrested for alleged lewdness with child Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Metro Police officer arrested for alleged lewdness with child prev next

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -- A Metro Police officer was just arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with a child. On May 2, Henderson Police said it received information regarding the allegations of lewdness against 27-year-old Matthew Terry. He's accused of doing the act against a child under the age of 14.

Terry was arrested on May 7 for the following charges:

3 counts of Lewdness by a person over 18 with a child under 14

2 counts of Attempt Lewdness by a person over 18 with a child under 14

1 count of Lure child/mentally ill person with harmful computer material

6 counts of Child Abuse or Neglect

When Terry was arrested, a search warrant was served at his home. This is an active and open investigation. No further details can be released at this time.

According to Metro Police, Terry has been with the LVMPD since February 2014 and is currently assigned to the Community Policing Division’s Northeast Area Command. Terry has been relieved of duty with pay until the court accepts the charges. Once that occurs, his status will be changed to relieved of duty without pay.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.