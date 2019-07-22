UPDATE: Man in custody after barricade ends near McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have taken a man into custody following a barricade near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue.

People who had been evacuated have been allowed to return home.

Police were called to an apartment before 4 a.m. Monday on the 5400 block of South Maryland Parkway about a domestic disturbance. SWAT units also worked at the scene.

Police said a man was seen threatening a woman with a knife and dragging her into an apartment. Police said a woman was treated at the scene.

Maryland Parkway was closed in both directions from Russell Road to Hacienda Avenue while police investigated. 

