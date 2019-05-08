Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Metro Police are investigating in the area of D Street and Owens after a LVMPD traffic officer was intentionally hit during a traffic stop.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Metro Police say the vehicle that was stopped shifted into reverse and intentionally struck the police motorcycle and traffic officer. The driver then took off.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Jackson Avenue between D Street and C Street will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

(Suspect vehicle)

The vehicle the driver was in was located at Lake Mead and Las Vegas Blvd. but the driver was gone.