UPDATE: Metro identifies suspect arrested in Bunker Park sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UPDATE: Metro police have arrested the suspect sought in a sexual assault that happened on Thursday at Bunker Park. He is 59-year-old Ortez Winfrey.







According to Metro, a woman was attacked while she was out for a jog at Bunker Park. It happened in the 7200 block of West Alexander Road Thursday around 10:53 a.m.

Detectives while the victim was jogging, she observed an unidentified black man holding a drill and wearing a construction type reflective vest while standing next to a Conex box.

As the victim was walking back to her vehicle, the suspect came up from behind and pushed her to the ground. Metro said the suspect threatened the victim with a box cutter and then proceeded to sexually assault her.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-449-3911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.