Metro searches for alleged robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police released a photo of Monday of a man who allegedly robbed a business on S. Buffalo Drive. According to officers, on July 19, around 3:15 p.m., a man walked into a business located in the 4000 block of South Buffalo Drive and robbed it.

Metro said the suspect presented a threatening note to the clerk before demanding money. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, who’s 6-feet tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a tan hat, aviator-style glasses, mesh netting around his head, long sleeve blue and white plaid shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Commercial Robbery Section, at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.