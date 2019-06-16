METRO: Suspect arrested in Jan. 6 car shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in January.

Las Vegas Metro Police say they believed 19-year-old Andrew Chamberlain shot a fellow 19-year-old man in the head as the victim was driving.

Officers say a car crashed into an elementary school on Jan. 6 and three passengers ran from the scene. When they arrived, they reported finding a man bleeding from the head in the driver’s seat of the car. The man survived the shooting, but police haven’t released his identity.

Police say Chamberlain and two juveniles were the passengers.



Chamberlain is facing several charges including conspiracy to commit murder, burglary, and attempted murder. He remains jailed on $100,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court June 20.