MGM Resorts, plaintiffs agree to mediation in Las Vegas mass shooting case

LAS VEGAS - A controversial court battle surrounding 1 October could end up in mediation which could lead to a settlement.

MGM Resorts International has been heavily criticized with how the company has handled lawsuits it is facing. And before these latest developments, the CEO tried to explain the company's position on the lawsuits with the I-Team.

Thousands of victims, survivors and families are suing MGM. Plaintiffs allege MGM, which runs Mandalay Bay, is partially liable for the tragedy that resulted in the shooting deaths of 58 people at the Route 91 concert.

MGM then filed a lawsuit in return to seek relief from liability and the company received backlash.

The I-Team’s George Knapp exclusively interviewed CEO Jim Murren in September.

"We believe we can resolve these cases, perhaps years earlier than the current path of having multiple cases in multiple states, deposing witnesses time and time again, reliving the horror for everyone involved," said MGM CEO Jim Murren.

MGM sent a statement to 8 News NOW Monday in response to possible mediation. It reads:

"From the onset of this litigation, our goal has been to resolve these matters fairly and promptly. After several weeks of discussions, MGM and the plaintiffs’ attorneys have agreed to stay the currently pending litigation in order to enter into mediation in an attempt to resolve claims related to October 1. the agreement requests that the courts suspend all pending motions. While we continue to believe ultimately courts would find in MGM’s favor, we hope that entering into mediation will allow the parties to work together toward a fair and timely resolution. Years of protracted litigation is in no one’s best interest. We look forward to continuing discussions and hope for a positive resolution so the victims, first responders and the entire community can look forward to the future and continue on the path toward healing."



