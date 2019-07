LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts is suing it’s insurance provider over a dispute on 1 October litigation.

In the lawsuit, MGM accuses it’s provider Zurich of a contract breach and claims it’s not being repaid by Zurich in legal costs.

The company recently told federal regulators it could pay up to $800 million to settle 1 October liability lawsuits.

MGM says this dispute is not connected to any potential settlements. Zurich insurance has not responded to a request for comment.