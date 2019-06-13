Mom who fled Oregon to stop daughter’s surgery found in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Oregon mom who fled the state with her teenage daughter was found in Las Vegas. Christina Dixon and her daughter Kylee Dixon were located in the Long Horn Casino and Hotel shortly before 8 a.m.

Authorities in the Portland, Oregon area were searching for them because Christina defied a court order to bring Kylee in for a surgery that was scheduled for June 6.

According to Portland TV news station KOIN, in recent months Kylee’s mother has been very vocal on social media about her daughter’s battle with liver cancer.

According to posts from the mother and family members on Facebook, Christina Dixon has been relying on natural medicine, including CBD oil, to treat her daughter’s cancer.

After they were found in Las Vegas, Kylee was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services of Nevada. The agency is working with the Oregon Department of Human Services to determine when Kylee will return to Oregon.

When the Sheriff’s Office investigation of Christina Dixon is complete, findings will be forwarded to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.