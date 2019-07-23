Monsoon arrives with heat, humidity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Cloudy skies and light rain moved into the Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday morning and more rain could be on the way.

Heavy air will hang over the valley for the next few days as will the threat of thunderstorms.

Storms in Arizona could push high winds and storms into the Lake Mead area and the Las Vegas Valley and produce more severe thunderstorm cells. There may be heavy rain in some areas and lightning.

Monsoon season arrived in Southern Nevada a few weeks ago which means there is the possibility of heavy flooding during storms which can be deadly. The season lasts through September.

