Monsoon season starts Saturday; flash flooding is a real danger

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monsoon season begins Saturday which means it’s the time of year when heavy rains roll through the Las Vegas valley causing dangerous flash flooding. 

The Springs Preserve has a popular exhibit that visually helps educate people about the wonders of nature and dangers of flash flooding. The exhibit recreates a desert ravine showing the beauty and tranquility of the desert until a thundering storm rolls through. All of a sudden, thousands of gallons of water rush through a narrow canyon in the museum simulating a flash food in the desert.

The Las Vegas valley averages four inches of rain a year. In 1999, a storm dumped three inches of rain causing major flash flooding in the valley.

