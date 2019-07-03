More details released about former security guard accused of murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New details emerge about a security officer accused of killing a homeless man over the weekend. Metro Police say Brian Love shot the victim multiple times, and then just drove away.

The shooting occurred Saturday at the Shadow Mountain shopping center near North Decatur Boulevard and the 215. Love is accused of killing 27-year-old Max Garcia. Police said he shot Garcia a dozen times after they got into an argument.

The 26-year-old has since been booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Love was in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

Brian Love appears in court.

Judge: “Do you understand you’re being charged with one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon?”

Love: “Yes, your honor.”

Love worked for a private security company for several years, but he never had any prior issues on the job. Love worked for SOS Security.

8 News NOW went to their local office to ask questions, but instead Reporter Orko Mana was directed to their corporate team. They sent the following statement:

“We were shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic shooting incident that occurred on June 29. When we were advised by law enforcement of Mr. Love’s arrest in connection with this incident, we immediately terminated his employment. SOS only hires qualified guards who are reviewed and licensed by the state, and then pass our rigorous screening process.”

“SOS Security is a private security license holder of ours,” said Kevin Ingram, executive director, Nevada Private Investigators Licensing Board.

The State of Nevada Private Investigators Licensing Board regulates private security companies.

They say love registered as a work card employee in November 2012, and was renewed in June 2018. He passed background checks and had no disciplinary issues.

“We had no red flags in his background,” Ingram said. “He was firearm eligible. He had gone through the required training and was up-to-date on all of his qualifications for firearms.”

Those closest to Garcia hope love will stay locked away.

“I think that he should spend his life in prison,” Lexi Gibson, the girlfriend of Max Garcia.

Brian love is scheduled to be back in court in August.