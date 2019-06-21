More films being produced in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the years, a number of major movies have chosen Las Vegas as the backdrop to their story. In fact, hundreds of film productions are shot in Nevada almost every year.

The state offers a 15 percent to 25 percent tax credit to boost film, television, and other productions in Las Vegas. According to the Nevada Film Office, they’re constantly working with over 500 productions each year.

Many jobs are created, vendors are used, and locations are highlighted.

“The production industry right now is the most competitive it’s ever been. States and countries around the world, they’re all vying for the attention of these productions, trying to drive the productions to their areas. So the state of Nevada offers very competitive incentives to do that.” Eric Preiss, Director of the Nevada Film Office

Nevada is constantly being marketed to get more attention from other production companies.