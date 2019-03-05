Mormon websites renamed in push to end shorthand
SALT LAKE CITY - The Mormon church is renaming websites, social media handles and email addresses as the faith pushes to be known by the religion's full name and not shorthand names that have been used for generations by church members and others.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday in a news release that websites that used "Mormon" and "LDS" will be phased out. The website "LDS.org" will become "ChurchofJesusChrist.org." The website "MormonNewsroom.org" will become "Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org."
Church president Russell M. Nelson requested in August 2018 that people stop using "Mormon" or "LDS" as substitutes for the church's full name. The faith says that name was given by revelation from God to founder Joseph Smith in 1838.
In October, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was renamed the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.
