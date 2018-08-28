Mother of child found in duffel bag appears in court Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas mother accused of killing her daughter is being held without bail. Aisha Thomas, 29, appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Police found her 3-year-old daughter's body at her home near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

Investigators made the grim discovery Thursday night after Thomas reported her daughter missing.

Thomas remains behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center and prosecutors are making sure she does not get out of jail.

They are expected to file criminal charges against her Tuesday when a judge can reconsider her bail.

Aisha Thomas appeared to cry during a court appearance Monday morning. She's accused of killing her daughter, 3-year-old Dejah, after reporting her missing.

The public defender for the 29-year-old mother suggested her bail be set at $50,000 given that Thomas doesn't have prior felony convictions and criminal charges haven't officially been filed.

But the prosecutor disagreed and so did the judge saying, based on the arrest report and an alleged confession by Thomas, it would be appropriate to keep her in custody without bail.

A report by the Clark County Department of Family Services said that it had one prior report for the child and her family on June 12, 2017. The report alleged abuse and neglect due to unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the family and insufficient information available to support the allegations, the allegations were unsubstantiated, and the case was closed.

CCDFS said it opened a case for investigation and family assessment. In the report, CCDFS said it would, as deemed appropriate, provide child welfare services, make referrals for child welfare services, and/or take action concerning the welfare and safety of relevant members of the child’s family or

household.

"I'm trying to wake up from a nightmare," said Teena Stansberry, Dejah's grandmother.

Stansberry's son is the young victim's father.

Don Hunt Junior, was arrested last Sunday on an out of state warrant, unrelated to the murder.

Stansberry lives in California and will be in town later this week to figure out details for Dejah's funeral as well as custody for her other three grandchildren who were hospitalized.

She says 2-year-old twin girls had internal injuries and an 8-month old baby boy was in stable condition.

"My heart is broken and I don't think it will ever be the same," she said.

The family is looking for financial help for dejah's funeral. They've set up a GoFundMe page.



