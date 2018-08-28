Mother officially charged with 3-year-old's murder Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A woman whose 3-year-old daughter's body was found in a duffel bag has been charged with murder.

Aisha Thomas, 29, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning to hear the criminal charges against her. She is accused of killing her daughter, Dejah.

She had initially reported her daughter missing but police found the girl in her mother's closet wrapped in plastic bags on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Thomas is being held without bail.

