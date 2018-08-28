Local News

Mother officially charged with 3-year-old's murder

LAS VEGAS - A woman whose 3-year-old daughter's body was found in a duffel bag has been charged with murder.

Aisha Thomas, 29, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning to hear the criminal charges against her. She is accused of killing her daughter, Dejah.

She had initially reported her daughter missing but police found the girl in her mother's closet wrapped in plastic bags on Thursday, Aug. 23. 

Thomas is being held without bail. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Family had been reported to Child Protective Services

