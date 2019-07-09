Motorcyclist identified in deadly hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist and also hit several stopped cars.

Las Vegas police say a woman driving a white Nissan Altima ran a red light and crashed into a motorcycle on Saturday night.

Police say she then veered into the opposite lane and struck several stopped cars before jumping out and running away.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the motorcyclist has been identified as 59-year-old Thomas Robert Wallenta, a Navy veteran.

Wallenta was also hit by other cars after the collision and pronounced dead at a hospital. One other driver suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas police.