UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cactus identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in southwest Las Vegas. According to police, the motorcyclist, who has been identified as 20-year-old Joseph Edward, rear-ended a car.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Cactus Avenue near S. Rainbow Boulevard.

Metro Police said Edwards, who was traveling west on Cactus, accelerated and struck the rear-end of an Acura. The motorcyclist was ejected and died after being transported to University Medical Center.

This is the 55th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2019.