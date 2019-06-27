Las Vegas Fugitives

More Vegas Fugitives

MUST SEE: Lenticular cloud over Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley residents got a beautiful sunset and cloud show Wednesday night. A large lenticular cloud formed in the sky.

The cloud was captured in a time-lapse video by KLAS-TV so we could share it with out viewers. Lenticular clouds form in the troposphere, typically in perpendicular alignment to the wind direction.

Here is a look at some of the photos we received from viewers who wanted to share the experience. Thanks for sending those to us.

Catherine Kohl shot this photo from Anthem.
Betsy Platt shot this picture.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story