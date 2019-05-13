MUST SEE VIDEO: Gorillas in the rain Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8 News Now Good Day prev next

A family of gorillas was behaving much like humans when it started raining at a zoo in South Carolina earlier this month.

They didn't want to be caught in the rain.

Looking for a dry escape, they huddled underneath an overhang to get out of the rain and then made a run for it when the door opened allowing them to escape the outdoors.

The gorillas are housed at the Riverbanks Zoo.