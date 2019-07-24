MWC Commissioner upbeat on conference growth, league outlook

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson talked about the health of the league Tuesday and its relationship with the remaining programs.

During the conference football media day, Thompson addressed the growth and future of the conference. Coaches and players from all 12 teams took turns at the Green Valley Ranch Resort podiums as did Thompson, who spoke about the long-standing relationship Vegas and Mountain West have developed and strengthened over the years.

8 News Now Kevaney Martin has the story.